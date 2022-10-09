Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Maharashtra Sees 455 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 2,366 As 356 Recover

Maharashtra coronavirus cases for the day: Fresh cases: 455; Fatality: 00; Active cases: 2,366; Tests: 17,944.

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 8:31 pm

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 455 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,24,754, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,357, a health official said.

The recovery count increased by 356 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,74,031, leaving the state with an active caseload of 2,366, he said.

State health department data revealed the recovery rate was 98.14 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,49,52,601 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 17,944 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions Maharashtra
