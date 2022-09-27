Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Maharashtra Sees 408 Covid-19 Cases, Two Fatalities

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 10:20 pm

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 408 fresh coronavirus cases and two fatalities, the health department said. With the new additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 81,20,009 and the toll to 1,48,333.

A day before, the state had reported 256 cases and two COVID-19 fatalities. Mumbai reported 85 fresh coronavirus cases.

The two fatalities were reported from Panvel and Amravati cities, the health department bulletin said. The case fatality rate in Maharashtra is 1.82 per cent.

The state is left with 3,502 active cases after 545 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 79,68,174.  Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 98.13 per cent. 

A total of 22,104 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far to 8,47,20,399. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Fresh cases: 408; fatalities: 2; active cases: 3,502;  tests: 22,104.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally Covid Restriction Maharashtra
