Maharashtra Records 475 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 2,605

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 475 fresh coronavirus cases, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 81,26,320, while the death toll increased to 1,48,367, the department said in a bulletin.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 476 cases and four fatalities linked to respiratory illness.

Mumbai recorded 179 cases and the lone coronavirus-linked death reported in the state in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin.

The state's case fatality rate was 1.82 percent, while the recovery rate stood at 98.14 percent.

The health department said 324 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,75,348 and leaving the state with 2,605 active cases.

It said 19,922 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking their overall number to 8,50,13,972.

