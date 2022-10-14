Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Records 475 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 2,605

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 475 fresh coronavirus cases, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

Worlds first nasal Covid-19 vaccine gets DCGA nod
Worlds first nasal Covid-19 vaccine gets DCGA nod PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 8:38 am

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 475 fresh coronavirus cases, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 81,26,320, while the death toll increased to 1,48,367, the department said in a bulletin.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 476 cases and four fatalities linked to respiratory illness.

Mumbai recorded 179 cases and the lone coronavirus-linked death reported in the state in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin.

The state's case fatality rate was 1.82 percent, while the recovery rate stood at 98.14 percent.

The health department said 324 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,75,348 and leaving the state with 2,605 active cases.

It said 19,922 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking their overall number to 8,50,13,972.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Covid: 130 New Cases In Delhi, Zero death

Madhya Pradesh Records 16 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally Remains Below 100

Odisha Reports 77 New Covid-19 Cases

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Death Tolls Increased Fatality Rate Tally Of Coronavirus Tests Positivity Rate Active Coronavirus Cases 475 Fresh Coronavirus Cases Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face