Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maha Sees 402 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 2,567 As 485 Recover

Maharashtra on Friday reported 402 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 81,29,507, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,378, a health official said.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 7:31 pm

Maharashtra on Friday reported 402 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 81,29,507, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,378, a health official said.

The recovery count rose by 485 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,78,562, leaving the state with an active tally of 2,567, he said.

Mumbai accounted for 161 of the new cases, the official added.

State health department data revealed the recovery rate was 98.14 percent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 percent.

So far, 8,51,47,786 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 17,877 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 402; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 2,567; Tests: 17,877.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Odisha Reports 57 New Covid-19 Cases

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 2,119 Fresh Infections; Active Caseload Declines To Nearly 25K

Tamil Nadu Reports 235 Daily Covid-19 Cases

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Death Tolls Increased Fatality Rate Tally Of Coronavirus Tests Positivity Rate Active Coronavirus Cases Maharashtra 402 Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge