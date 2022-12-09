Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Maha: One hurt As Oxygen Cylinders Explode In Two Ambulances In Nagpur

Both ambulances caught fire after the explosions and the site attracted a huge number of onlookers, the official added. "The onlookers rescued Kappu Tripathi, owner of the one of the ambulances.

Ambulances caught fire after the explosions and the site attracted a huge number of onlookers Photo: PTI

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 10:05 pm

One person suffered serious injuries after oxygen cylinders kept in two ambulances exploded on Friday afternoon in Nagpur's Beltarodi area, a police official said.

Both ambulances caught fire after the explosions and the site attracted a huge number of onlookers, the official added. "The onlookers rescued Kappu Tripathi, owner of the one of the ambulances. He suffered severe injuries and has been admitted in Government Medical College and Hospital. The second ambulance belonged to one Pramod Tripathi, who escaped unhurt," he said.

Two fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire along with personnel from Beltarodi police station as well as the fire and emergency services department of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, he added. "The oxygen cylinders blew up when the two ambulances were parked there. A probe is underway," the Beltarodi police station official said. 

(With PTI inputs)

