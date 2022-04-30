Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Maha: Illegal abortion centre unearthed in Jalna, seven booked

Seven people were booked after an illegal abortion centre was unearthed in Jalna district of Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope Twitter

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 4:44 pm

In the raid that was carried out by a team led by the civil surgeon and police on Friday night in Dhawaleshwar area here, a female fetus, medicines, abortion kits, a register were seized, they said.

 "A woman who was present at the centre to undergo medical termination of a female fetus has been shifted to a nearby hospital. The main accused is a BAMS doctor who ran away with a sonography machine while the raid was underway," an official said.
 

 "The raid was carried out after the State Family Welfare Office in Pune received a complaint on April 25 about this centre. On the direction of Jalna Collector Dr Vijay Rathod, district civil surgeon Archana Bhosale and police personnel began a probe. We have found the centre was charging Rs 40,000 for illegal abortions," he added.

A case has been registered under provisions of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act and Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act and further probe was underway, the official said.

