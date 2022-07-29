Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

M K Stalin Urges PM Narendra Modi To Support Tamil Nadu To Conduct Asian Beach Games

M K Stalin, in a letter to Narendra Modi, pointed out that the OCA in its executive committee meet held on May 6, 2022 at Tashkent had in principle accepted holding the ABG in Tamil Nadu in January, 2024.

undefined
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin AFP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 7:39 pm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take appropriate steps to provide necessary guarantees to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to facilitate holding the Asian Beach Games (ABG) here in 2024.

Stalin, in a letter to Modi, pointed out that the OCA in its executive committee meet held on May 6, 2022 at Tashkent had in principle accepted holding the ABG in Tamil Nadu in January, 2024.

The OCA has to be provided necessary guarantees by the Union government by September 2022. Such guarantees, to be given by the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry, include those related to free passage for participants.

Related stories

M K Stalin Greeets Prez Droupadi Murmu, Hails Ram Nath Kovind For Services

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Congratulates Suriya On Being Invited By The Academy

M K Stalin Mourns The Passing Away Of Acclaimed Tamil Actor 'Poo' Ramu

The Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to take appropriate steps to provide necessary guarantees to OCA to facilitate holding the ABG here in 2024, an official release here said. In his letter, Stalin thanked Modi for his presence in the inaugural of the FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad here on July 28 and for the Centre's full support in holding the international indoor sport event here.

Referring to Modi's keen interest in encouraging sports in the country, the Chief Minister sought his cooperation in conducting the ABG here. It may be recalled that the Sports Ministry had last month said that it supported 'in principle' the Indian Olympic Association's willingness to host the ABG in the country in 2024. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Prime Minister Narendra Modi Olympic Council Of Asia (OCA) Asian Beach Games (ABG) Union Youth Affairs And Sports Ministry 44th Chess Olympiad International Indoor Sport Event Indian Olympic Association
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

Meghalaya Police Finds Explosives At BJP Leader’s Farmhouse Arrested In Sex Racket Case

Meghalaya Police Finds Explosives At BJP Leader’s Farmhouse Arrested In Sex Racket Case