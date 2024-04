National

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Today, I Am MP Campaign | Nagavalli

Nagavalli is a resident of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. She is a mother of three grown-up daughters. She is originally from Madurai. She's never gone to school and she runs a small store near Cross Cut Road, Coimbatore. Let’s hear what’s on top of her to do list if she were to take charge as MP for a day. Outlook's campaign 'Today, I Am MP'- is about power to people.