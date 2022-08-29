Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Light Rain Likely In Delhi

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 75 per cent.

Rain in Delhi
Rain in Delhi Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 10:24 am

Delhi is expected to get some relief from the humid weather conditions with the weather department predicting light rainfall on Monday. 

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 75 per cent. The maximum temperature likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius. 

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius. 

(With PTI Inputs)

