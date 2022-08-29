Light Rain Likely In Delhi

Delhi is expected to get some relief from the humid weather conditions with the weather department predicting light rainfall on Monday.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 75 per cent. The maximum temperature likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius.

(With PTI Inputs)