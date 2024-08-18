National

Legacy Of The Peepal Tree: A Village’s Journey Through Partition And Beyond

Under this deciduous tree, village elders would gather to escape the summer heat, share thoughts, and discuss common concerns

Representative image
Representative image Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

The tall peepal tree, standing majestically in the centre of the village, was more than just a natural marvel; it was a living conduit of tradition. Its deep roots, embedded firmly in the soil, symbolised the sacred space where the fabric of the community was woven together. In the pre-partition period, as India moved towards Independence, the village was a remarkable blend of Hindu-Muslim unity, cohabitation, and interdependence. Economic, social, and communal bonds flourished here, reflecting a harmonious coexistence. Under the shade of this deciduous tree, village elders would gather and spend hours together. The respite from the sweltering summer heat provided not just relief but also an opportunity to share thoughts and address common concerns. Among the pressing issues discussed were the potential impact of partition lines on the village and the uncertain future of around 40 Muslim families who might face displacement or forced departure.

Nearby, an ancient community stood as a silent witness to these poignant conversations about shared anxieties among the local Hindus. The escalating situation in border villages, such as Karloop — a desolate village just a few kilometres from the Indo-Pak border — caused significant concern among the elders. Disturbing reports of violence, including attacks on families fleeing from India, and the targeting of refugees by outlaws, created a climate of fear. Homes were ransacked and burned, women were subjected to robbery, assault, and abduction, and the physical violence, including lynching and kidnapping, was deeply disturbing. Nevertheless, the village’s common resolve was to ensure the safety of every Muslim family. They pledged to provide safe passage, allowing families to carry whatever belongings they could until the borders between the two nations were officially established. This process continued for two to three months.

A girl rides a bicycle as policeman stands guard during curfew in Srinagar | - gettyimages
The Rumours, The Reality, And Unreachable Networks: My Story Of The 2019 Kashmir Curfew

BY Toibah Kirmani

My father, now 93, retains vivid memories of those pre-partition times as a teenager. Reflecting on that era, he shares, “Though I was a child, I sensed the gravity of the situation. My feelings were mixed. India's attainment of Independence was overshadowed by the traumatic events and pains of partition. Our village, part of the erstwhile Poonch jagir, was also facing upheavals and transitions, coinciding with the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India — a significant milestone.”

He recalls the painful personal tragedies, including the story of his young sister, who fell victim to the communal frenzy. “She was driven out of the village by a group of men looting their way from village to village. Estranged from our family, who were also fleeing, she was abducted and held hostage with other women and men. In a desperate bid to escape, she abandoned her belongings, including gold and jewellery, and jumped from the rooftop. The shock proved too much for her, and she later died, unable to bear the trauma.”

Despite these tragedies, the story of the vibrant village remains a testament to resilience. Faloz, the washerman, was an exceptional individual known for his skills in drafting petitions, letters, and land documents in Urdu. Many young boys learned Urdu writing skills from him. Maula, the skilled carpenter, and Lalu, who excelled in vegetable cultivation, along with Musra and Kaka ‘Teli’, were valued members of the community, each contributing significantly to village life.

Book Cover: Spellcaster - via Niyogi Books
Book Review: 'Spellcasters' By Rajat Chaudhuri

BY Dr A J Thomas

When partition finally occurred, the village grieved. Many Muslim families who migrated entrusted their belongings to locals, hoping to return one day. However, in the ensuing chaos, some miscreants took advantage, resorting to looting and arson at the abandoned homes.

Yet, the village endured, holding onto its traditions. It survived the partition, slowly rebuilding and emerging from the dark days of division. The old peepal tree and the ancient well still stand, though the village's landscape has changed significantly. The once lively gatherings under the tree are now silent. While people still come together, the discussions and bonds are not the same. Prosperity is evident in the luxuries of the present day — smartly dressed children now attend English medium schools in dedicated yellow buses, and private cars are common.

Old dusty paths have been replaced by metalled roads, and the surge of cars and motorcycles represents a new dimension. Mobile phones have replaced face-toface interactions, and social media has taken over from community gatherings. A new ring road, part of a four-lane project connecting Delhi with Srinagar, now cuts through the village, improving highway access.

The village’s traditional assets — the perennial Kuhl (water channel), the ancient pond once blooming with lotuses, and the clear, unpolluted Cho (rivulet) — are fading due to neglect and abandonment. Migrant labor from Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Assam now performs farm operations, reflecting the rapid changes in life.

Yet, despite the changes, the village remains a source of pride for me. Its legacy, history, and accomplishments are celebrated on every Independence Day, reminding me of a childhood filled with struggle and facilities that shaped its rich past.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs SA, 2nd Test: Rabada, Maharaj Help South Africa Seal Series In Guyana
  2. Oval Invincibles Vs Southern Brave Live Streaming, The Hundred Men's Final: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. London Spirit Vs Welsh Fire Live Streaming, The Hundred Women's Final: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  5. Delhi Premier League: South Delhi Superstarz Beat Purani Dilli 6; Rishabh Pant Fails To Shine
Football News
  1. Valencia 1-2 Barcelona, La Liga: Robert Lewandowski Brace Seals Comeback Win In Hansi Flick’s Debut
  2. Arsenal 2-0 Wolves, Premier League: Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka As Gunners Start Well
  3. Ligue 1: PSG Striker Goncalo Ramos Set To Be Out For Three Months With Ankle Injury
  4. Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool, Premier League: Arne Slot Era Begins With Win - In Pics
  5. Premier League: Emery Wants To Keep Duran But Concedes Villa's Match-Winner Could Leave
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
  2. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek And Jannik Sinner Advance To Semifinals
  3. Cincinnati Open: Sinner Avenges Rublev Defeat To Reach Semis, Sabalenka Tees Up Swiatek Clash
  4. Marketa Vondrousova To Miss US Open With Hand Injury
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Sets Up Aryna Sabalenka Semi-final
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uniform Civil Code 'Unacceptable', 'Discriminatory': All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rejects UCC
  2. Air India Cabin Crew Member Attacked Inside London Hotel At Midnight
  3. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Centre Asks For Regular Reports On Protests; OPD Services Hit Amid IMA Strike
  4. What Is Lost In The Box That Is Commoditised Cinema
  5. The Purpose Of Creativity
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  3. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  4. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  5. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
World News
  1. NYC Mayor Eric Adams Confuses India And Pakistan In Gaffe At Queens India Day Parade
  2. UK Plans To Treat Extreme Misogyny As Terrorism
  3. Bangladeshi Political Analysts Urge India To Refix Ties With Dhaka
  4. Air India Cabin Crew Member Attacked Inside London Hotel At Midnight
  5. 15 People Including 9 Children Of Palestinian Family Killed In Israel’s Latest Assault
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Opposition Disturbing Bengal', Says TMC's Kunal; Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  5. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know