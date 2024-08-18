Legacy Of The Peepal Tree: A Village’s Journey Through Partition And Beyond

The tall peepal tree, standing majestically in the centre of the village, was more than just a natural marvel; it was a living conduit of tradition. Its deep roots, embedded firmly in the soil, symbolised the sacred space where the fabric of the community was woven together. In the pre-partition period, as India moved towards Independence, the village was a remarkable blend of Hindu-Muslim unity, cohabitation, and interdependence. Economic, social, and communal bonds flourished here, reflecting a harmonious coexistence. Under the shade of this deciduous tree, village elders would gather and spend hours together. The respite from the sweltering summer heat provided not just relief but also an opportunity to share thoughts and address common concerns. Among the pressing issues discussed were the potential impact of partition lines on the village and the uncertain future of around 40 Muslim families who might face displacement or forced departure.