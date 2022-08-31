Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Lawyers Don’t Carry Paperweights To Courtrooms, Calcutta HC Bar Association Chief

Justice Gangopadhyay had allowed videography of proceedings of a teacher appointment-related case involving senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter on August 18. This led to a protest by Ghosh in the courtroom.

Calcutta High Court Bar Association president said that no lawyer carries paperweights to courtroom
Calcutta High Court Bar Association president said that no lawyer carries paperweights to courtroom

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 5:32 pm

Calcutta High Court Bar Association president Arunabha Ghosh on Wednesday said that no lawyer carries paperweights to courtrooms, in an apparent retort to a reported comment by a judge.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay is reported to have said on Tuesday that he had allowed videography of proceedings of a case in his courtroom by journalists recently after becoming aware that some people were standing with paperweights.

"Please don't be afraid of the lawyers, because today in the newspapers it came out that we go with paperweights to place our cases, it's not that. We place our cases, that may vary with the judge," Ghosh said in his welcome address at the swearing-in of nine new judges at the Calcutta High Court. 

Stating that lawyers "do not carry paperweights", he assured the judges of all cooperation from their part to the judiciary. "We have a very nice set of judges, very honest and we have very cordial relations with all," Ghosh said. 

Related stories

Lawyers' Strike Hits Work In Jammu Courts

Lawyers-Police Clash: Delhi HC Grants More Time to Judicial Commission For Probe

SC Insists On Physical Presence Of Lawyers In Court, Adjourns Matters

Justice Gangopadhyay had allowed videography of proceedings of a teacher appointment-related case involving senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter on August 18. This led to a protest by Ghosh in the courtroom.

Senior lawyers had claimed that there was no precedence of allowing videography by journalists in the high court. The judge has ordered CBI investigations in several cases relating to irregularities in the recruitments of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal government-sponsored and -aided schools.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Lawyers Don’t Carry Paperweights Courtrooms Calcutta HC Bar Association Chief Videography Trinamool Congress Leader Anubrata Mondal Teacher Appointment
NEXT MATCH
BAN
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 Crore

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 Crore

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours