Laser Beams, Long Hours And Car Chases, How Mumbai Paparazzi Shot Ambani Wedding  

“Usually, we spot so many celebrities in one place only during an award function,” says freelance photographer Datta Kaudare, guarding his chair in the second row of the packed media pit at the Jio World Centre on the day 4 of the wedding. A decorated partition adorned with the letters ‘AR’ separated the media from the lavish wedding set. Celebrities, influencers, and famous guests arriving at the venue posed against the background of Ramayana verses in Sanskrit before joining the celebrations inside. Fifty other photographers and camera persons are standing behind him, positioned to get the best shot before the celebrities arrive on the red carpet. “Celebrities are making 2-3 dress changes in a day. It is not just any wedding, it is a huge event,” he says with a twinkle in his eye. The Ambanis allotted a special area inside the venue for the media personnel to film the celebrity guests. A buffet of snacks, beverages, energy drinks, desserts, lunch and dinner was served throughout all five days to the media.