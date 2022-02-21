Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Lalu Prasad Yadav Given Jail Term In Fodder Scam: A Timeline Of Events

The Rs 950-crore scam relates to the fraudulent withdrawal of public funds from government treasuries in various districts of undivided Bihar.

Lalu Prasad Yadav Given Jail Term In Fodder Scam: A Timeline Of Events
Lalu Prasad Yadav PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 4:40 pm

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has been sentenced to jail for five years in the Fodder scam case. The verdict comes a week after a special CBI court had convicted him in the fifth fodder scam. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60 Lakh on him. 

Yadav was convicted along with 74 others in the Rs 139.5 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case. The court on January 29 had completed hearing arguments in the case and reserved its verdict. Prasad had earlier been sentenced to 14 years in jail in four other fodder scam cases.

Related stories

Fodder Scam: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Gets 5 Years Imprisonment, Fined Rs 60 Lakh

Lalu Prasad Yadav Convicted In Fodder Scam: 5 Facts To Know

CBI Court Convicts RJD Chief Lalu Prasad In Rs 139 Cr Fodder Scam

The Rs 950-crore scam relates to the fraudulent withdrawal of public funds from government treasuries in various districts of undivided Bihar.

The case is related to the fraudulent withdrawal of money from the treasury in 1995-1996. It has been nearly two decades since the scam,  involving politicians and bureaucrats of successive administrations, has been unfolded. 

Timeline of the scam:

The scam first came to light in January 1996 following raids carried out by Deputy Commissioner Amit Khare in the offices of the Animal Husbandry Department during which documents were recovered that showed shipowning of funds by non-existent companies in the supply chain. 

In March 1996, the Patna Court directed the Central Bureau of Agency (CBI) to probe the case following which the matter was passed to the Supreme Court. The CBI then registered an FIR in the Chaibasa Treasury case.

In June, the following year, the CBI in its charge sheet named Lalu Prasad Yadav and 55 others, following which Yadav surrendered before the agency and was sent to judicial custody.

Yadav’s bail plea was rejected in April 2000.

In Februrary 2000, Ranchi’s special CBI court started hearing the matter after the scam case was transferred to the then newly-formed state of Jharkhand. 

Prasad was acquitted of charges in the case in December 2006.

Again in March 2012, charges were framed against Lalu Prasad Yadav for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 47 lakhs from the treasuries at Banka and Bhagalpur districts between 1995 and 1996, when he was the Chief Minister of Bihar.

The Supreme Court rejected Prasad's plea seeking the transfer of the trial court judge hearing the case in August 2013.

Prasad was convicted along with 45 others by a special CBI judge in September 2013. He was disqualified as a member of the Parliament and restricted from contesting elections including those of the Assembly/Council, for six years from the date of their release from jail.

In November, the following year, the CBI challenged the order of the Jharkhand High Court quashing four pending fodder scam cases against Prasad. It said that a person convicted in one case cannot be tried in similar cases based on the same evidence and witness. The court upholds the CBI plea to continue proceedings in the trial court against Prasad under two sections.

In May 2017, the Supreme Court said that Prasad and other accused will be tried separately under corruption charges over the withdrawal of Rs 84.53 lakh and falsification of records from the Deoghar Treasury.

In December 2017, the special CBI court in Ranchi pronounced Yadav guilty in the Rs 950-crore fodder scam case.
 

Tags

National Lalu Prasad Yadav Fodder Scam Bihar Scams/Frauds/Rackets Jharkhand Imprisonment Jail
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

How Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Is Impacting Polls

How Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Is Impacting Polls

BJP, RSS Come To Manipur With A Sense Of Superiority: Rahul Gandhi

Kerala High Court To Left Govt: 'There Cannot Be One Law For Powerful, Another For Ordinary People'

UP Polls: ‘PM Modi Equating Bicycle With Terrorism Is Attack On Poor', Says Arvind Kejriwal

Mamata Banerjee Forms SIT To Probe Into ISF Student Leader's Death

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Diego Schwartzman To Claim Singles Title

A child dressed as Coraza character participates in the celebration of the recognition of the Pawkar Raymi or Flowering Festival by the government, in Peguche, Ecuador

Fiesta Of The Flowering Of The Maize

India's captain Rohit Sharma holds the winners trophy after their win in the third Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata. Indian won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer Shine As India Seal 3-0 Series Sweep

A child sticks a drawing on a wall at a newly renovated creche, at Mandoli Jail in New Delhi. As schools reopened after a long hiatus imposed due to COVID-19, the children lodged in women centric jail no 16 in Mandoli have also joined their newly renovated creche.

Education For All

Deepak Patel, who came all the way from Nagpur, poses with the Tricolour painted on his body.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Cricket-starved Fans Throng Eden Gardens For Series Finale