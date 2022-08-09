Ladakh Sees 17 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Ladakh on Tuesday reported 17 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 29,021, officials said.

All the fresh cases were reported from Leh. So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said there are 118 active cases in Ladakh -- 110 in Leh and eight in Kargil.

A total of 330 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 260 samples from Leh and 52 from Kargil were found to be negative, they said.

Twelve more people -- nine in Leh and three in Kargil -- were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the viral disease. With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,675, they said.

-With PTI Input