Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ladakh Reports 9 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Fifteen people were discharged from the hospital in Leh and two from Kargil after being cured in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,472, officials said.

undefined
Ladakh Reports 9 Fresh Covid-19 Cases PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 3:27 pm

Ladakh on Friday reported nine fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing its infection tally to 28,852, officials said.

All the fresh cases were reported from Leh, they said. So far, 228 people have succumbed to coronavirus in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

They said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the union territory stands at 142.

Related stories

Odisha Reports 1,020 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Odisha, 1 Death

World Bank Says No Plan To Offer New Financing To Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka

Buddha Amarnath Yatra Begins, Over 1000 Pilgrims Leave From Jammu

Of the total 743 samples tested for the infection in Ladakh, 681 in Leh and 53 in Kargil were found to be negative, they said.

Fifteen people were discharged from the hospital in Leh and two from Kargil after being cured in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,472, officials said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Covid Deaths Covid Vaccination Ladakh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

CWG 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule In Birmingham

CWG 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule In Birmingham