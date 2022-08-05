Ladakh Reports 17 New Covid Cases

Ladakh has reported seventeen cases of Coronavirus, thereby increasing the Covid-19 tally to 28,944, officials said on Friday.

All positive cases were reported in Leh, they said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said the number of active Covid-19 cases has gone down to 83 in Ladakh - 76 from Leh and 7 from Kargil.

A total of 373 sample reports were tested in Ladakh, while the total number of recoveries stands at 28,633, the officials said.

(Inputs from PTI)