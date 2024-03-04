National

Kolkata: Sex Workers And Activists March On International Sex Workers' Rights Day | Photos

Sex workers and activists marched through the streets of Kolkata on International Sex Workers' Rights Day with posters and balloons to demand the decriminalisation of sex work and prostitution worldwide.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 4, 2024
March 4, 2024
       
Sex Workers Rights Day Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Sex workers and activists carry posters during a foot march marking the International Sex Workers' Rights Day, in Kolkata.

1/6
Sex Workers Rights Day
Sex Workers Rights Day Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sex workers and activists, with their faces masked with scarves, carry posters during a foot march marking the International Sex Workers' Rights Day, in Kolkata.

2/6
Sex Workers Rights Day
Sex Workers Rights Day Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sex workers and activists carry balloons and posters during a foot march marking the International Sex Workers' Rights Day, in Kolkata.

Advertisement
3/6
Sex Workers Rights Day
Sex Workers Rights Day Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sex workers and activists gather before starting a foot march marking the International Sex Workers' Rights Day, in Kolkata.

4/6
Sex Workers Rights Day
Sex Workers Rights Day Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sex workers and activists carry balloons and use colored smoke during a foot march marking the International Sex Workers' Rights Day, in Kolkata.

Advertisement
5/6
Sex Workers Rights Day
Sex Workers Rights Day Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sex workers and activists carry balloons and posters as they shout slogans during a foot march marking the International Sex Workers' Rights Day, in Kolkata.

Advertisement
6/6
Sex Workers Rights Day
Sex Workers Rights Day Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sex workers and activists use colored smoke as they carry balloons and posters during a foot march marking the International Sex Workers' Rights Day, in Kolkata.

Advertisement
Tags

Kolkata

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement