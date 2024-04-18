Kerala Woman, Crew Member Of Israeli-Linked Ship Seized By Iran, Returns Home

The lone woman crew member from Kerala, part of the 17 Indians on board an Israeli-affiliated container ship seized by Iran's military near the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf of Oman, safely returned to Kerala on Thursday.
In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “With the concerted efforts of the Indian Mission in Tehran and the Iranian government, Indian deck cadet Ann Tessa Joseph from Kerala’s Thrissur, who was among the Indian crew members of container vessel MSC Aries, has landed safely at the Cochin International Airport today afternoon.”
At the airport, Joseph was received by the Regional Passport Officer, Cochin.
The government said the Indian Mission in Tehran remains in touch with the remaining 16 Indian crew members of the container vessel.
The crew members are in good health and in contact with their family members in India, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
“Indian Mission is also in touch with the Iranian authorities in ensuring the well being of the remaining crew members of MSC Aries. Earlier, External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar had spoken to his Iranian counterpart Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian on the matter,” the statement read.
Background:
On April 13, an Israeli-linked container ship carrying 25 crew members was seized by Iran off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. Among the crew, 17 were Indian nationals.
This happened as the US military was increasing its presence in the Middle East due to concerns about a potential response from Iran following the Israeli attack on the consulate in Syria which resulted in the deaths of seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members, including two generals.
On Saturday, Iran finally attcked Israel directly by launching hundreds of drones and missiles in the single largest drone attack ever carried out by any country. However, most of these projectiles were intercepted and shot down by Israel and its allies, causing no casualties.
Meanwhile, Israel has finalised its revenge plan to launch a counterstrike on Iran but a suitable timing is yet to be ascertained.