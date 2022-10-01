Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Kerala To Implement Projects Worth Rs 97.77 Crore In 'Ayush' Sector

Health Minister Veena George
Health Minister Veena George

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 7:47 pm

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday said developmental projects worth Rs 97.77 crore would be implemented in the 'Ayush' sector in the State this year.

Compared to the previous years, a three-fold increase has been made in the allocations to the sector, which comprises streams, including Ayurveda and Homeopathy, she said.

In addition to the existing 240 units as new projects, 280 new ayush dispensaries would be upgraded as "Aysuh Arogya Swasthya Kendras", the Minister said here in a statement.

A 50-bed ayush-integrated hospital would be set up at Attappadi, one of the most backward tribal settlements, at a cost of Rs 15 crore, she said adding that similar integrated hospitals would be set up in Kottarakkara and Adoor by spending Rs 10.50 crore and Rs 7.5 crore respectively, George said.

Schemes worth Rs 5.25 crore have been given approval to make two Government Ayurvedic Medical Colleges and two homeopathic government medical colleges patient-friendly.

Setting up of 5 district ayush laboratories for low-cost tests, mobile treatment facilities in tribal areas, yoga centres in three district headquarters, lifestyle disease diagnosis scheme and so on were among the various proposed programmes in the sector, the Minister added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

National Kerala Health Minister Veena George Developmental Projects 'Ayush' Sector Ayurveda And Homeopathy Aysuh Arogya Swasthya Kendras Government Ayurvedic Medical Colleges
