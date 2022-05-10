Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Kerala, Tamil Nadu Take Steps To Check Tomato Fever: Here Are Symptoms, Causes Of 'Tomato Flu'

Tomato flu also known as Tomato fever, is a very common kind of fever where children below five years of age get infected.

School children at a school.(File photo-Representational image)

Updated: 10 May 2022 4:43 pm

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the country, another flu named Tomato flue has started in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

To curb the spread of Tomato flu, a medical team is carrying out tests to those entering Coimbatore for fever along Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

Reports said 82 cases of tomato flu have been reported in the region so far.

Here is explain everything about tomato flu.

What is Tomato flu?

Tomato flu also known as Tomato fever, is a very common kind of fever where children below five years of age get infected. The flu also causes blisters child’s body, which are usually red in color, and thus it is called ‘tomato flu’.

What are symptoms of Tomato flu?

Children usually experience rashes and skin irritation and dehydration. Besides,  children also feel tiredness, their colour of hands and legs change, they feel joint pain, feel cramps in stomach, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, coughing, sneezing, wheezing, runny nose, high fever and body aches. 

Preventive measures for Tomato flu

Don’t allow children to scratch their blisters..

Provide children with boiled water and allow them to rest.

Maintain proper hygiene of children.
 

