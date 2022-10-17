Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kerala Governor's Remarks Anti-Constitutional, President Should Intervene: CPI(M)

The President of India should intervene to prevent the Kerala governor from making such anti-Constitutional and anti-democratic statements, The CPI(M) alleged that Khan has been acting in a manner that does not behove the Constitutional post that he holds.

Elected President Droupadi Murmu.
CPI(M) wants President Droupadi Murmu to intervene to prevent Kerala Governor PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 4:49 pm

President Droupadi Murmu should intervene to prevent Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from making "anti-Constitutional and anti-democratic" remarks, the CPI(M) said on Monday.

Amid an ongoing tussle between the ruling LDF in Kerala and the Raj Bhavan over various issues, including appointments to universities, Governor Khan issued a stern warning that statements by any Left minister that lower the dignity of his office would invite action, including "withdrawal of pleasure".

According to legal and Constitutional expert PDT Achari, withdrawal of pleasure means sacking of a minister or a Chief Minister by a governor. But the constitutional power has its limitations as a minister can be sacked only on the advise of a Chief Minister, and a governor can only use the power on the advise of the Chief Minister, he said. 

On Khan's remarks, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said, "This amounts to saying that the governor can dismiss a minister by withdrawing his pleasure." By making such a statement, Khan has only "exposed his political bias and hostility" towards the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, it said.

Such dictatorial powers are not vested with the governor by the Constitution, the Left party said in a statement. "The President of India should intervene to prevent the Kerala governor from making such anti-Constitutional and anti-democratic statements," it said. The CPI(M) alleged that Khan has been acting in a manner that does not behove the Constitutional post that he holds.

Khan and the ruling Left front in Kerala have been at loggerheads for some time over the signing of certain controversial legislations such as the Lok Ayukta and University Laws Amendment Bills passed by the state assembly, and appointments to universities in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

Withdraw Proposal To Amend Model Code Of Conduct, CPI(M) Tells EC

Kerala Human Sacrifice: CPI(M) Says Accused Are Not Its Active Members

Kerala Human Sacrifice: SIT Formed, CPI(M) Calls For New Legislation; What Happened So Far

Tags

National Kerala Governor Remarks Anti-Constitutional President Intervene CPI(M) Anti-democratic Communist Party Of India Marxist LDF Constitutional Post
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC