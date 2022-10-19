Kerala ADGP Deputed To Centre As IG In NIA

Kerala cadre IPS officer Vijay Sakhare, who is the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order, would be assuming charge as Inspector General (IG) in the National Investigation Agency for five years, a state government order relieving him from duties said on Wednesday.

Besides Sakhare, IGP Crime Branch North Zone Ashok Yadav has also been sent on Central deputation to the Border Security Force where he would be filling an existing vacancy of IG for five years, the order said.

Sakhare would be replaced as ADGP Law and Order by M R Ajithkumar who is the ADGP Armed Police Battalions, it said.

Ajithkumar would be holding both charges, the order said.

The charge Yadav was holding has been given to Harshita Attaluri who is IGP Crime Branch in Thiruvananthapuram, it said.