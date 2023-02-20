Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Karnataka Man Kills Delivery Boy After Failing To Pay For iPhone

Karnataka Man Kills Delivery Boy After Failing To Pay For iPhone

The police solved the case with the help of CCTV footage which showed the accused carrying the body of the deceased on his scooter

The accused placed an order for iPhone on an e-commerce portal
The accused placed an order for iPhone on an e-commerce portal File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 2:28 pm

In Karnataka's Hassan District, a 20-year-old man allegedly killed a delivery boy after he ordered an iPhone as he was unable to pay for the phone. The police arrested the accused on Saturday. 

The accused, Hemanth Dutt allegedly stored the body in his house for four days before burning it near a railway station. Police sources said that Hemanth had recently placed an order for a second-hand iPhone on an e-commerce portal. When the delivery executive arrived at the residence of the accused, the latter stabbed him with a knife as he did not have the money to pay for the phone.

The police solved the case with the help of CCTV footage which showed the accused carrying the body of the deceased on his scooter. He was also seen buying petrol from a petrol pump few days earlier.

The police had launched an investigation after the victim's brother reported him missing. The accused has now been handed over to judicial custody. 

