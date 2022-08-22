Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Karnataka Chief Minister Forms High-Level Panel For Mines Modernisation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday ordered the constitution of a high-level committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary for the modernization of mines.

Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka.
Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka. PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 9:54 pm

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday ordered the constitution of a high-level committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary for the modernization of mines.

He presided over the review meeting of the Department of Mines and Geology here.

Highlighting the concept of mining, machinery, and mineral exploration are modernized in other countries, Bommai said according to his office in a release. The high-level committee must ponder over this and prepare guidelines for the same, he said.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to amend the sand policy suitably to help poor and middle-class people. There is a need to free the sand mining which is in the hands of a few people, he added.

Related stories

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Calls 'Important Meet' To Review Monkeypox Situation After Death In Kerala

Karnataka BJP Leader's Murder Investigation To Be Handed Over To NIA: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai Bats For ‘Yogi Model’ In Karnataka

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National High-level Panel Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Modernization Of Mines Chairmanship Of The Chief Secretary Union Government Department Of Mines And Geology
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Flood-hit Odisha Asks People Not To Underestimate Power Of Flowing Water

Flood-hit Odisha Asks People Not To Underestimate Power Of Flowing Water

Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier: All You Need To Know

Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier: All You Need To Know