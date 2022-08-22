Karnataka Chief Minister Forms High-Level Panel For Mines Modernisation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday ordered the constitution of a high-level committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary for the modernization of mines.

He presided over the review meeting of the Department of Mines and Geology here.

Highlighting the concept of mining, machinery, and mineral exploration are modernized in other countries, Bommai said according to his office in a release. The high-level committee must ponder over this and prepare guidelines for the same, he said.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to amend the sand policy suitably to help poor and middle-class people. There is a need to free the sand mining which is in the hands of a few people, he added.

