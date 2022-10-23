Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Manani Passes Away

Anand Mamani, a BJP legislator and Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly, died at a private hospital on Sunday. He was 56.

Anand Mamani
Anand Mamani Deccan Herald

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 7:55 am

BJP legislator and Deputy Speaker of Karnataka Assembly Anand Mamani passed away at a private hospital following a severe illness, family sources said on Sunday. He was 56.

The three-time MLA representing the Saudatti legislative assembly constituency died on Saturday night. He is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the hospital and paid homage to him.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of our party MLA and Deputy Speaker of the state legislative assembly Anand Chandrashekhar Mamani. May his soul rest in eternal peace and may God give his family strength to bear the loss. Om Shanti," Bommai tweeted.

Anand Mamani's father Chandrashekhar M Mamani had also served as the deputy speaker in the 1990s.

Tags

National Karnataka KARNATAKA SPEAKER ANAND MANANI Private Hospital BJP LEGISLATOR Died MLA Basavraj Bommai

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Infosys Approves Gig Work For Employees Amid Moonlighting Row

Infosys Approves Gig Work For Employees Amid Moonlighting Row

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: When And Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: When And Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa Football Match Live