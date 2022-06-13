Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Kanpur Administration Seals Off Properties Of Alleged Perpetrators in Kanpur Violence

As per CM Yogi Adityanth's directives to take stern action against violent protesters, the Kanpur administration has started sealing properties of those allegedly involved in the June 3rd violence over the controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

Bulldozers used to demolish buildings in Kanpur PTI Photo

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 10:16 am

The Kanpur administration on Sunday started sealing the properties of those allegedly involved in the June 3 violence sparked by the controversial comments of two now-sacked BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad. Kanpur police have sealed three properties in various areas, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and order) Anand Prakash Tiwari.


Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) vice-chairman Arvind Singh said properties built by Haji Wasi, Shabi, Saleem, and H S Malik without taking proper clearance have been sealed. This came a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to take stern action against the accused in the June 3 violence so that no one dares to disturb the peace. The officer alleged that Haji Wasi, Shabi, Saleem, and H S Malik provided financial support to some of the accused in the Kanpur violence. 


Uttar Pradesh has been rocked with protests across its several districts over remarks against Prophet Mohammad made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The first such major protest took place in Kanpur on June 3, which saw the demonstrators trying to shut down markets and clashing with people by hurling petrol bombs and stones. 


Since last Friday, similar incidents of violent protests have been witnessed in eight districts of the state. The state bulldozed properties in Saharanpur, Prayagraj, and Kanpur districts drawing opprobrium from opposition parties and civilians alike, which termed the move unnecessary and extra-legal.

