National

J’khand CM Launches Five Projects Worth Rs 85 Cr In Garhwa

These projects include a newly constructed collectorate building, Birsa Munda park, an inter-state bus stand, a football stadium, and a multipurpose cultural building.

P
PTI
March 3, 2024
March 3, 2024
       
(AP Photo)
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren (AP Photo)
info_icon

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren inaugurated five projects totaling Rs 85 crore in Garhwa district on Sunday. 

These projects include a newly constructed collectorate building, Birsa Munda park, an inter-state bus stand, a football stadium, and a multipurpose cultural building.

However, Soren had to depart for Ranchi without delivering any public address.

Garhwa deputy commissioner Sekhar Jamuar explained that due to the scheduled helicopter take-off time at 5:30 pm, the CM had to return to Ranchi at 5:23 pm after inaugurating the projects.

Initially scheduled to arrive in Garhwa at noon to inaugurate the projects and address a public rally, Soren arrived by road around 4:30 pm due to adverse weather conditions and later returned to Ranchi via a helicopter.

Tags

Politics

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement