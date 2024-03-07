J&K Touching New Heights Of Development, Breathing Freely After Article 370 Abrogation: PM Modi

Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development and breathing freely after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday.

Addressing a public rally, Modi also accused the Congress of misguiding not only the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but the entire nation on Article 370 for a long time.

The prime minister extended his "advance wishes" for the upcoming holy month of Ramzan and Maha Shivratri, which falls on Friday.

"Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development after the abrogation of Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development today because it is breathing freely. Jammu and Kashmir has broken the shackles after abrogation of Article 370," he said at the rally named as 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' at the Bakshi stadium here.