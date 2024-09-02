Cambridge PhD Holder Jasdeep Singh Gill Named New Head Of Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB)

Jasdeep Singh Gill was on Monday nominated as the new spiritual head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB), a spiritual organisation headquartered on the banks of the Beas river near Amritsar.
The announcement was made by the current head, Gurinder Singh Dhillon, who will be succeeded by Gill as the Patron/Sant Satguru. Gill, 45, will assume the role of spiritual leader and will have the authority of giving initiation (Naam). He is also the paternal cousin of Gurinder Singh.
Gill recently stepped down from his position as Chief Strategy Officer at Cipla Limited, where he worked from 2019 until May 31, 2024. He was also associated with Ethris and Achira Labs Private Limited as a board observer and served on the board of Wealthy Therapeutics until March 2024.
Gill's previous roles include being an executive assistant to the CEO at Ranbaxy and president and chairman at Cambridge University Entrepreneurs.
His educational qualifications include a PhD in chemical engineering from Cambridge, a master's degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and both a bachelor's and master's degree in biochemical engineering and biotechnology from IIT Delhi.
About Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB)
RSSB is a spiritual organisation which was established in India in 1891 and gradually began spreading to other countries. Radha Soami means ‘lord of the soul’, satsang describes a group that seeks truth, and Beas refers to the town near which the main centre is located in northern India.
There are a number of other contemporary movements that use the name ‘Radha Soami’ but Radha Soami Satsang Beas is not associated with any of them.
Central to the RSSB teachings is a spiritual teacher who explains the purpose of life and guides and instructs members in a method of spirituality based on a daily meditation practice.
According to their website, RSSB holds meetings in more than 90 countries worldwide. It is a non-profit organisation with no affiliation to any political or commercial organisations.