Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Major Narcotic Smuggling Bids Foiled, Over 1,100 kg Of Poppy Straw Seized

Official statements have recorded that two major attempts to smuggle narcotic substances were foiled with the recovery of over 1,100 kg of poppy straw from two Punjab-bound vehicles at different places in Jammu and Kathua districts.

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 8:37 pm

Two major attempts to smuggle narcotic substances were foiled with the recovery of over 1,100 kg of poppy straw from two Punjab-bound vehicles at different places in Jammu and Kathua districts, officials said on Thursday.

Three alleged inter-state drug smugglers were also arrested from the trucks and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) Vinay Sharma said a truck on its way to Punjab from Kashmir was intercepted near the Environmental Park in Sidhra area of Jammu resulting in the recovery of 24 plastic bags containing 600 kg of poppy straw concealed under plywood sheets.

 Nasir Farooq and Mohammad Amin Rather, both residents of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, were arrested, the officer said, adding ANTF is investigating the forward and backward links of this consignment and more arrests are expected.

Sharma appealed to the people to share information on narcotics dealers so that strict actions can be taken against them.

In another incident, 573 kgs of poppy straw were recovered from a Punjab-bound oil tanker during checking at Rajbagh area in Kathua late Wednesday evening.

The driver of the tanker, Showket Ali of Jammu, was arrested, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, R C Kotwal said.

Meanwhile, a suspected woman drug peddler was arrested along with 8.50 grams of heroin from Chak Drab Khan in Kathua district Wednesday evening.

A police spokesperson identified the arrested woman as Jyoti Devi (32) and said she was also booked under the NDPS act.

