Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
J-K: Police Attach Five Houses In Srinagar For 'Harbouring' Terrorists

While two houses have been attached in jurisdiction of Parimpora police station, one house each was attached under Nowhatta, Pantha Chowk and Zakura police stations.

J-K: Police Attach Five Houses In Srinagar For 'Harbouring' Terrorists
J&K Policemen (Representational Image) File Photo

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 6:56 pm

Police on Tuesday attached five residential houses here, which were allegedly used for harbouring terrorists, under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"Today on 21st June 2022, five residential houses of wilful harbourers of terrorists were attached as per section 2(g) and section 25 of UAP Act," Srinagar police said in a statement.

Police said the houses were attached after it has been proved beyond doubt that these houses were used for purpose of terrorism and the shelter was voluntarily and knowingly given by the member or members of the house.

"Many attacks on civilians, security forces were conspired and planned by terrorists while using these houses as hideouts," the statement said.

While two houses have been attached in jurisdiction of Parimpora police station, one house each was attached under Nowhatta, Pantha Chowk and Zakura police stations.

"Some more such houses have been identified and any wilful harbouring will be dealt with full force of law.

"Citizens are once again requested not to harbour or give shelter to terrorists, failing which we will be forced to take resort to attachment proceedings," the police statement said.

It said in case of any forced or coercive entry by terrorists into any house, the matter should be brought to the notice of police immediately.

