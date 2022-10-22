Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Influential Patidar Leader Naresh Patel Meets Narendra Modi In Delhi Ahead Of Gujarat Polls

State BJP chief C R Paatil said the meeting will help the party's prospects in the coming elections.  Ramesh Tilara, a trustee of Khodaldham Trust who accompanied Patel during the meeting, said they paid a "goodwill visit" to Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Twitter/ANI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 8:50 pm

Patidar leader and chairman of the Shree Khodaldham Trust Naresh Patel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday. The meeting came ahead of Assembly elections in Gujarat which are expected to be announced soon.

State BJP chief C R Paatil said the meeting will help the party's prospects in the coming elections.  Ramesh Tilara, a trustee of Khodaldham Trust who accompanied Patel during the meeting, said they paid a "goodwill visit" to Modi.

The prime minister was also invited to visit the Khodaldham trust but he had not yet confirmed a date, Tilara added.

Asked about the meeting, C R Paatil told reporters, "BJP workers are themselves very strong. But if the head of an important social and religious institution like Khodaldham Trust has met the prime minister today, I believe the target set by BJP workers for the upcoming elections will be achieved."

Shree Khodaldham Trust, a prominent social-religious institution, manages the temple of Ma Khodiyar at Kagvad in Rajkot district. Ma Khodiyar is the patron deity of the Leuva Patel community. Patel is believed to have considerable influence with the numerically significant Patidar community in Gujarat. 

He, however, has maintained distance from politics so far. After months of speculation about his possible entry in politics, he announced in June this year that he would not join any political party.

Opposition Congress too had tried to woo Patel in an attempt to win the support of the community which is crucial for it in the Saurashtra region.  Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too had expressed its willingness to rope in  Patel.

He was last seen meeting state Congress chief Jagdish Thakor, MP Shaktisinh Gohil and other party leaders at Khodaldham temple during the party's rally on September 28.  

Related stories

PM Narendra Modi Organises These Publicity Stunts To Cover Up Failures: TMC's Derek O'Brien On 'Rozgar Mela'

PM Narendra Modi Sends Birthday Wishes To Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Flags Off Vande Bharat Express In Poll Bound Himachal Pradesh

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Patidar Leader And Chairman Of The Shree Khodaldham Trust Naresh Patel Prime Minister Narendra Modi Delhi Assembly Elections Gujarat State BJP Chief C R Paatil Khodaldham Trust Social-religious Institution

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ABVP Holds Protest In UP Over Teenager’s Alleged Rape

ABVP Holds Protest In UP Over Teenager’s Alleged Rape

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child