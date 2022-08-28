Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Infighting In Congress: MLA Slams Punjab Chief For 'Publicly Rebuking' Party Leader

Difference in the Punjab Congress came to the fore again on Sunday, with Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar slamming state party chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for "publicly rebuking" legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira, saying it smacked of "sheer arrogance".

Sandeep Jakhar
Sandeep Jakhar PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 9:07 pm

Difference in the Punjab Congress came to the fore again on Sunday, with Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar slamming state party chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for "publicly rebuking" legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira, saying it smacked of "sheer arrogance".

The Abohar MLA’s comment came a day after Warring told reporters that one should not give suggestions when not asked for it, hours after Khaira said the state Congress chief should "not to waste energy on defending individuals".

Khaira’s advice after the arrest of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in an alleged foodgrain transportation scam. Warring and several party leaders had protested against it.

Warring and Jakhar had also taken potshots at each other earlier this month, with the state party chief daring the MLA to quit the Congress and the legislator asking to expel him. 

In a fresh attack on Warring, Jakhar said in a tweet said, "The sheer arrogance of the Punjab congress president, when you publicly rebuke a senior leader like Khaira sahab and then one expects to be respected by the cadre..Respect is earned...,”

Related stories

Don't Waste Energy On Defending Individuals: Punjab Congress MLA To State Party Chief

Punjab Congress Chief Takes Swipe At Kejriwal Over Rs 1,000 Promise In Gujarat

Police Use Water Canons On Punjab Congress Workers Protesting ED's Questioning Of Sonia Gandhi

The Abohar MLA is the nephew of former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, who had joined the BJP in May this year.

Earlier this month, Warring had dared Sandeep Jakhar to resign from the Congress and get a fresh mandate "if he was so confident about their support" in Abohar.

Later, Sandeep Jakhar had asked Warring if he was afraid of him then he could give him a notice and throw him out of the outfit.

In June, Warring had dared Sunil Jakhar to take his nephew along with him to the BJP, to which Sandeep Jakhar had responded saying the party can expel him but he would not resign.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar Difference In The Punjab Congress Legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar State Party Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Publicly Rebuke A Senior Leader Party Leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu Alleged Foodgrain Transportation Scam
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 cr

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 cr

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights