Indira Gandhi’s Emergency Excesses

The book is authored by Balbir Dutt, a senior journalist and founder of Ranchi Express. Recalling those days, Dutt says, “I was the editor of the newspaper during the Emergency. The censor officers were ordered to allow the publication of the newspaper only after going through all the news. It was the second or third day after the declaration of the Emergency. The magistrate deputed for our newspaper read everything carefully, even the report of a football match between two national teams, but he probably overlooked the editorial column that we had left blank. Unknowingly, he put his signature even in that blank space. When the column was printed the next day, there was a huge furore.”