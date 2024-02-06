India’s $14 Billion Budget For Jammu Kashmir Overtakes Pakistan $3 Billion IMF Bailout

India’s Rs 1.18 lakh crore ($14 billion) budget for Jammu and Kashmir has overtaken International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) $3 billion fund to Pakistan which is seeking to bailout itself out of the economic crisis.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed an interim budget of Rs 1.18 lakh crore for Jammu and Kashmir for the fiscal 2024-25.