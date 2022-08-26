Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Indian Navy Receives Indigenously-produced Gun Ammunition

The Indian Navy has received indigenously-produced 30mm gun ammunition.

Indian navy (Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 9:43 pm

 The Indian Navy received indigenously-produced 30mm gun ammunition on Friday.

A Navy official described it as a "milestone". "First ever 100 percent indigenous 30mm HE gun ammunition for the services has been produced by M/s Economic Explosives Ltd, Nagpur," the official said.

Satyanarayan Nuwal, CMD of the Solar Group, handed over the first consignment of the ammunition to Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral SN Ghormade.

"It is the first time that the services have placed an order on Indian private industry for the delivery of complete gun ammunition and the same was completed successfully within a short time period of 12 months," the official said.

