Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
India Successfully Tests Nuclear-Capable, Ballistic Agni-4 Missile

The Defence Ministry said the successful test reaffirms India's policy of having a 'credible minimum deterrence' capability.

Representative image of an Indian missile File photo

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 11:06 pm

India on Monday successfully carried out a "training launch" of the Agni-4 intermediate-range ballistic missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha, marking a significant boost to the country's military capabilities.

The Ministry of Defence in a brief statement said the test was carried out at around 7:30 pm. It said the successful test of Agni-4 reaffirms India's policy of having a "credible minimum deterrence" capability.

The missile has a range of 3-4,000 kms and it can carry a payload of 1,000 kgs and it's nuclear-capable, as per Center for Strategic and International Studies, which adds that India claims it's accurate to less than 100 meters of a target at a range of 4,000 kms.

The Defence Ministry statement said, "A successful training launch of an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out at approximately 1930 hours on June 6 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha.

"The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command."

It added the launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system.

(With PTI inputs)

