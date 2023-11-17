India expressed optimism about a favorable resolution to the appeal filed by the families of eight former Indian Navy personnel who were sentenced to death by a Qatari court on undisclosed charges after more than a year of detention. The decorated officers, who had commanded frontline warships, were sentenced on October 26, with reports suggesting allegations of espionage. The case is currently in legal proceedings, and the external affairs ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, confirmed the filing of an appeal in Qatar’s Court of Appeal, Hindustan Times reported.

While Bagchi refrained from disclosing specific details or the current status of the appeal, he emphasized that the process is underway, and India anticipates a positive outcome. India remains engaged with Qatari authorities, providing legal and consular assistance. Bagchi urged against speculation, emphasizing the sensitivity of the case, compounded by the confidentiality of the Qatari judgment.

The appeal process involves multiple stages within Qatar's judicial system, including the Court of Appeal and the highest court, the Court of Cassation. Meanwhile, India is exploring alternative avenues for resolution. Options include invoking a 2015 agreement between India and Qatar for the transfer of convicted prisoners, seeking intervention from the International Court of Justice, or petitioning the emir of Qatar for a pardon. The families have already submitted a mercy petition, with hopes for clemency during Qatar’s National Day on December 18 or Eid festivals.

The eight men, former employees of a subsidiary of Oman-based Dahra Engineering & Security Services, were involved in training and services for Qatar’s armed forces. The subsidiary was closed in May, coinciding with their detention. The men were overseeing the introduction of Italian-made midget stealth submarines into the Qatari Navy. External affairs minister S Jaishankar assured the families of government efforts for their release during a meeting on October 30.