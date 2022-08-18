Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Independence Day Observed In Parts Of Nadia

A section of people in this border district of West Bengal has been holding 'Independence Day' functions on August 18, a day after the Radcliffe Award was announced in 1947.

Independence Day celebrations in Nadia
Independence Day celebrations in Nadia Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 4:40 pm

A section of people in this border district of West Bengal has been holding 'Independence Day' functions on August 18, a day after the Radcliffe Award was announced in 1947.

They believe that parts of their district would have gone to Pakistan but for the intervention by some political and local leaders.

"Due to a wrong line drawn on the map, certain parts of Nadia district went to East Pakistan," claimed  Anjan Sukul of the 18th August Committee. 

"The error was rectified and these areas became a part of India on August 18," he added.

However, historians said that the Radcliffe Award was announced on August 17, 1947, and Nadia district in its present form became a part of India. 

Sukul claimed that he had heard the story from his forefathers and had records to prove his version. A committee has been celebrating August 18 as Independence Day for years.

Related stories

Millions Witnessed First Ever Independence Day Celebrations in Metaverse

Super Vasuki: India Runs Longest 3.5-km Train On Independence Day; Top 5 Features

Rathore Asks Gehlot To Apologise For Insulting Paramilitary Forces On Independence Day

The national flag was hoisted and a procession was organized to mark the day.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Border District Of West Bengal National Flag Was Hoisted Parts Of Nadia Independence Day Radcliffe Award Anjan Sukul Story From His Forefathers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

A Divided Muslim Society Faces The BJP’s Challenge

A Divided Muslim Society Faces The BJP’s Challenge

Sharad Pawar Bats For Genetically Modified Crops To Avert Food Crisis After Ukraine War

Sharad Pawar Bats For Genetically Modified Crops To Avert Food Crisis After Ukraine War