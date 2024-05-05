In Ayodhya 2.0, There Are Stories Of Grave Neglect

Rambali Das, 68, has been the mahant of the Prajapati Ram-Janki mandir for forty years. He says that these days his family lives and bathes in the temple premises in the gaze of CCTV cameras installed by a lawyer who is eyeing to convert the temple into a guest house. “I have been fighting a case against the trustees to save this temple for many years,” says the old man who tends to one of the many oppressed caste temples in Ayodhya. “I hired a lawyer from Lucknow to help us. Since I am not educated. I did not realise when he gradually tricked us into registering the temple land in his name,” he says. Now, a board mentioning the name of the lawyer hangs outside the temple gates.