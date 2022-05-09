Monday, May 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

IDBI Bank Board Approves Appointment Of T N Manoharan As Part-time Chairman

The bank also announced that M R Kumar has ceased to be the non-executive non-whole time chairman of the bank with effect from May 8, 2022, after completion of the RBI approved term of three years.

IDBI Bank Board Approves Appointment Of T N Manoharan As Part-time Chairman
IDBI Bank.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 May 2022 8:18 pm

IDBI Bank on Monday said its board has approved the appointment of T N Manoharan as the part-time chairman for a period of three years. The bank also announced that M R Kumar has ceased to be the non-executive non-whole time chairman of the bank with effect from May 8, 2022, after completion of the RBI approved term of three years.

"Board of directors of the bank have approved the appointment of T N Manoharan, independent director as part time chairman of IDBI Bank, for a period of 3 years with effect from May 9, 2022, as approved by the Reserve Bank of India vide their letter dated May 6, 2022," IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Related stories

Actress Hritiqa Chheber Spills The Beans On Her Future Career Goals

Specially-Abled Child Barred From Boarding Flight: IndiGo CEO Offers Regrets, Says Staff Took Best Possible Decision In Difficult Situation

Dan Mace’s Idea Of ‘The BRU Show’ Has Sparked Fire Among The Audiences And Infused An Element Of Positivity In Them

In terms of the Articles of Association of the bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) vide their communication dated May 7, 2022, nominated Raj Kumar, Managing Director of LIC as LIC nominee director on the board of the bank, said the lender.

Appointment of Kumar is being separately processed under Section 161(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, IDBI Bank said further. LIC has 49.24 per cent shareholding in IDBI Bank, as of March 2022. IDBI Bank shares closed at Rs 40.40 apiece on BSE, down by 1.70 per cent from the previous close.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National IDBI Bank Banking LIC Financial Institutions Life Insurance Corporation Of India New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star