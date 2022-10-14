Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Himachal Pradesh: Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Pays Obeisance At Shoolini Temple, To Address Rally In Solan

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday paid obeisance at the Maa Shoolini Temple in Solan district in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh. 

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 1:58 pm

AICC General Secretary Vadra will shortly address the 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' at Thodo Maidan in Solan and formally launch the Congress' election campaign in the hill state. 

Assembly polls in the state are likely to be held later this year. 

Her rally is being held a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two rallies in Una and Chamba. Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects, including flagging off India's fourth Vande Bharat Express from Una.

(Inputs from PTI)

