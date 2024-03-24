National

Holi Festivities Grip Nation | Pics

The nation is gripped in the festivities to mark the ‘festival of colours’—Holi with people throwing colours at each other.

Photo Webdesk
24 March 2024
24 March 2024
       
Holi Celebrations Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Bank employees throw colors at each other before leaving for holidays to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, in Lucknow.

Holi Celebrations Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
A man wearing a turban has his face covered in coloured powder as he celebrates ahead of Holi, the festival of colours, in Hyderabad.

Holi Celebrations Photo: PTI
Women drenched in colours celebrate Holi, in Nadia.

Holi Celebrations Photo: PTI
A young woman drenched in colours celebrates Holi, in Nadia.

BSF personnel celebrate Holi Photo: PTI
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel apply colours on each other during Holi celebrations at the India-Pakistan border at RS Pura sector, in Jammu.

Holi celebrations in Gorakhpur Photo: PTI
People play with colours during Holi celebrations, in Gorakhpur.

Holi in Bhopal Photo: PTI
Young women play Holi in Bhopal.

Holi at Sanagachhi Photo: PTI
Sex workers play holi ahead of the Basant Utsav, at Red Light area of Sanagachhi, in Kolkata.

People celebrate Holi in Kullu Photo: PTI
Women celebrate with colours ahead of the festival of Holi, in Kullu.

Holi celebrations in Mumbai Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Physically challenged children play Holi at the Society for the Education of the Crippled (child and adult) ahead of the festival of colours, in Mumbai.

Holi celebrations at Patna college Photo: PTI
Students of Patna Women's College play with colours during celebrations of Holi festival, in Patna.

Students celebrate Holi in Amritsar Photo: PTI
Students celebrate Holi at the Guru Nanak Dev University, in Amritsar.

Holi celebrations in Mathura Photo: PTI
Devotees play 'Holi' at Sri Radha Vallabh temple in Vrindavan near Mathura.

Students celebrate Holi in Bhopal Photo: PTI
Students celebrate the festival of Holi with colours, in Bhopal.

