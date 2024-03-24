Holi Festivities Grip Nation | Pics

Bank employees throw colors at each other before leaving for holidays to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, in Lucknow.
A man wearing a turban has his face covered in coloured powder as he celebrates ahead of Holi, the festival of colours, in Hyderabad.
Advertisement
Women drenched in colours celebrate Holi, in Nadia.
Advertisement
A young woman drenched in colours celebrates Holi, in Nadia.
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel apply colours on each other during Holi celebrations at the India-Pakistan border at RS Pura sector, in Jammu.
Advertisement
People play with colours during Holi celebrations, in Gorakhpur.
Advertisement
Young women play Holi in Bhopal.
Advertisement
Sex workers play holi ahead of the Basant Utsav, at Red Light area of Sanagachhi, in Kolkata.
Women celebrate with colours ahead of the festival of Holi, in Kullu.
Physically challenged children play Holi at the Society for the Education of the Crippled (child and adult) ahead of the festival of colours, in Mumbai.
Students of Patna Women's College play with colours during celebrations of Holi festival, in Patna.
Students celebrate Holi at the Guru Nanak Dev University, in Amritsar.
Devotees play 'Holi' at Sri Radha Vallabh temple in Vrindavan near Mathura.
Students celebrate the festival of Holi with colours, in Bhopal.