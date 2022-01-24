Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Hindu Outfits Outrage Over Friday Namaaz In Karnataka Govt School

A viral video shows kids from a government school in Karnataka's Mulbagal town allegedly offering Namaaz inside the institution's premises. Hindu groups and parents have reportedly been outraged by it.

Hindu Outfits Outrage Over Friday Namaaz In Karnataka Govt School
Screengrab from a viral video which shows kids from a government school in Karnataka offering Namaz - Twitter

Trending

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 2:54 pm

The administration of a government school at Mulbagal town in the district is facing outrage from parents, alumni and Hindu outfits for allegedly allowing Muslim students to offer Friday Namaaz on the school premises. 

The Hindu organisations have reportedly led the parents of other students and alumni of the school and staged a protest inside the Balechangappa Government Karnataka Model Secondary School at Someshwarapalya for setting a 'new precedence' of allowing Friday prayers. 

According to a video that has gone viral on social media, the Muslim students, a few of them wearing skull caps, offered Friday prayer inside a classroom in the afternoon. 

One of the alumni, who staged the protest on Saturday, sought the intervention of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Kolar MP S Muniswamy and Education department officials. 

He said the school never had a history of allowing Friday prayers and this would set a wrong precedent, appealing to the Education department officials not to let such events take place again. 

Related stories

Gurugram Friday 'Namaz' Disruption: Police Arrests Seven People

Gurudwaras Open Doors For Namaz After Restrictions On Prayer Sites In Gurugram

Another parent alleged that this had been going on every week with the consent of the school administration. 

A school teacher refuted the charge that every week such prayers were happening. She told reporters that it happened only last Friday when she and other teachers were away from the school during the lunch. 

She said she received a call from the Block Education Officer asking her why the Friday prayers were allowed inside the school premises. When she rushed to the school, she noticed the Muslim boys offering Namaz. 

As tension prevailed due to the protest on Saturday, police reached the spot and calmed the angry parents, alumni and some Hindu activists. However, no police complaint has been lodged, police sources said.

Tags

National Namaz
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

R-Day: Full Dress Rehearsal Parade Held In Srinagar

R-Day: Full Dress Rehearsal Parade Held In Srinagar

Jammu-Srinagar NH Opens For Stranded Vehicles

PM Interacts With Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Recipients; Calls On Them To Support 'Vocal for Local'

National Girl Child Day| ‘Immense Priority Accorded To Empower Girls’: PM Modi

Delhi HC Lists For April 20 PIL On Issue Of Prime Minister's Security

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary

The South African team gathered in the middle of the field to celebrate while Man of the Match and Man of the Series Quinton De Kock is shown on the big screen after beating India 3-0 in an ODI Series that concluded at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa.

SA vs IND: India End Tour With Defeat As South Africa Sweep ODI Series

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 7: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Enter Quarters

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California.

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1