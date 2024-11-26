National

Hindu Monk Detained: 'Ensure Safety Of Minorities', Says MEA On Arrest Of Leader Chinmoy Das In Bangladesh

The reaction came after Chittagong's Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Tuesday rejected Das's bail application. Bangladesh police on Monday arrested the leader of a Hindu outfit 'Sammilita Sanatani Jote' from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka over the charges of sedition.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das
Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Photo: X/@DharmaYuddha
info_icon

Taking cognisance of the denial of bail to Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said it was a matter of "deep concern" and urged authorities there to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities.

The reaction came after Chittagong's Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Tuesday rejected Das's bail application. Bangladesh police on Monday arrested the leader of a Hindu outfit 'Sammilita Sanatani Jote' from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka over the charges of sedition.

What did MEA say?

In its official statement, the MEA said it has noted with "deep concern the arrest and denial of bail" to Das who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

"This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh," it said.

"There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples", the MEA flagged.

The MEA also noted with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Das.

"We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression," it added.

Why was he arrested?

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, prominent Hindu leader in Bangladesh, was arrested under sedition charges over the hoisting of a saffron flag and highlighting the selective targeting of minorities in Bangladesh. Das has been a vocal advocate for the rights of Hindus in the country.

The court in Bangladesh sent the ISKCON priest to judicial custody as the police did not seek his remand. The court granted him all religious privileges during his detention.

He had organised several rallies in Bangladesh to condemn what the protestors described as "atrocities against fellow devotees."

'Outrageous to make baseless allegation': ISKCON reacts

Reacting to the development in Bangladesh, ISKCON said,"We have come across disturbing reports that Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent leaders of ISKCON Bangladesh, has been detained by the Dhaka police."

"It is outrageous to make baseless allegations that ISKCON has anything to do with terrorism anywhere in the world. ISKCON,Inc. urges the Government of India to take immediate steps and speak to the Government of Bangladesh and convey that we are a peace-loving Bhakti movement. We want the Government of Bangladesh to release Chinmoy Krishna Das immediately. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of these devotees", Iskcon posted on X.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Highlights: Saim Ayub’s Maiden Ton Seals PAK’s 10-Wicket Win To Level Series 1-1
  2. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  3. IPL Auction: Full Squads And Probable 11s For All 10 Teams Ahead Of The 2025 Season
  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Five Talking Points From India's Historic Perth Triumph
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 13-Year-Old Buy?
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Indian Colts In Action On TV And Online
  2. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  3. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  4. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. "Desh Ke Gaddaron" To "Batenge Toh Katenge": Hate Speech Over The Years
  2. Maharashtra New CM Highlights: Eknath Shinde Resigns, To Act As Caretaker Chief Minister
  3. Centre Not Willing To Restore Full Statehood To J&K: PCC Chief Karra
  4. Hindu Monk Detained: 'Ensure Safety Of Minorities', Says MEA On Arrest Of Leader Chinmoy Das In Bangladesh
  5. November 26 News Wrap: Constitution Day, Maharashtra CM Face, Pakistan Protests And More
Entertainment News
  1. Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Maharaja To Release In China; Becomes First Indian Film To Be Screened After Normalisation Of Ties
  2. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  3. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  4. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. November 26 News Wrap: Constitution Day, Maharashtra CM Face, Pakistan Protests And More
  2. Pakistan: 6 Security Personnel Killed In Protests By Imran Khan's Party; Shoot At Sight Orders Issued
  3. What Is Russia's Role In Sudan’s Civil War As It Vetoes Ceasefire Resolution?
  4. Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
  5. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
Latest Stories
  1. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  2. New Zealand Vs England Test Series Named After Legends, To Be Called Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
  3. Horoscope For November 26, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  5. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  6. Diego Maradona: Napoli, Fans Pay Tribute On His 4th Death Anniversary
  7. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2
  8. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here