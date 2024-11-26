Hindu Monk Detained: 'Ensure Safety Of Minorities', Says MEA On Arrest Of Leader Chinmoy Das In Bangladesh

"It is outrageous to make baseless allegations that ISKCON has anything to do with terrorism anywhere in the world. ISKCON,Inc. urges the Government of India to take immediate steps and speak to the Government of Bangladesh and convey that we are a peace-loving Bhakti movement. We want the Government of Bangladesh to release Chinmoy Krishna Das immediately. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of these devotees", Iskcon posted on X.