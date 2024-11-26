Hindu Monk Detained: 'Ensure Safety Of Minorities', Says MEA On Arrest Of Leader Chinmoy Das In Bangladesh

Taking cognisance of the denial of bail to Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said it was a matter of "deep concern" and urged authorities there to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities.
The reaction came after Chittagong's Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Tuesday rejected Das's bail application. Bangladesh police on Monday arrested the leader of a Hindu outfit 'Sammilita Sanatani Jote' from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka over the charges of sedition.
What did MEA say?
In its official statement, the MEA said it has noted with "deep concern the arrest and denial of bail" to Das who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.
"This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh," it said.
"There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples", the MEA flagged.
The MEA also noted with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Das.
"We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression," it added.
Why was he arrested?
Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, prominent Hindu leader in Bangladesh, was arrested under sedition charges over the hoisting of a saffron flag and highlighting the selective targeting of minorities in Bangladesh. Das has been a vocal advocate for the rights of Hindus in the country.
The court in Bangladesh sent the ISKCON priest to judicial custody as the police did not seek his remand. The court granted him all religious privileges during his detention.
He had organised several rallies in Bangladesh to condemn what the protestors described as "atrocities against fellow devotees."
'Outrageous to make baseless allegation': ISKCON reacts
Reacting to the development in Bangladesh, ISKCON said,"We have come across disturbing reports that Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent leaders of ISKCON Bangladesh, has been detained by the Dhaka police."
"It is outrageous to make baseless allegations that ISKCON has anything to do with terrorism anywhere in the world. ISKCON,Inc. urges the Government of India to take immediate steps and speak to the Government of Bangladesh and convey that we are a peace-loving Bhakti movement. We want the Government of Bangladesh to release Chinmoy Krishna Das immediately. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of these devotees", Iskcon posted on X.