Himachal Pradesh: PM Modi To Address Youth Rally In Mandi On September 24

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a youth rally in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home district Mandi next week.

File photo of Himchal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur.
File photo of Himchal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur.

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 10:57 pm

PM Modi will address the youth rally to be organized by the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha at Paddal Maidan in Mandi on September 24, Thakur said while addressing a public meeting in Mandi on Wednesday.

Himachal Pradesh is likely to go to polls in November this year. 

Earlier, the CM inaugurated the Government Senior Secondary School Dharbar Thach building constructed at a cost of Rs 2.43 crore in his assembly segment Seraj.

Thakur said that new initiatives were taken to ensure basic facilities in the education sector in the Seraj area. Strong infrastructure was developed to provide higher and vocational education to the students, he added.

The CM also announced to start of post-graduate classes in political science and English at Government College Lambathach. He said the budget would also be made available for constructing a hostel in the college, in case of availability of land.

(Inputs from PTI)

