Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

High Court Stops Construction At Estate Located In Forests Of Nainital

A division bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice R C Khulbe passed the order on Tuesday based on a PIL alleging that indiscriminate construction in the area was causing a sharp depletion of forest cover.

File photo of Uttarakhand High Court.
File photo of Uttarakhand High Court.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 1:25 pm

The Uttarakhand High Court has stopped all development and construction activities at the Jilling Estate located in the lush forests of Nainital.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice R C Khulbe passed the order on Tuesday based on a PIL alleging that indiscriminate construction in the area was causing a sharp depletion of forest cover.

Taking into consideration the fact that the Devanya Private Resorts have employed a JCB machine to carry out development activities in the 8.5 hectares' area, the court stayed all construction activities while directing that an inspection of the entire Jilling Estate be carried out.

The court went through Google images of the area from 2015, 2018 and 2022, which showed a depletion in forest cover.

The high court also appointed retired IFS officer Dvijendra Kumar Sharma as the court commissioner for the inspection.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Uttarakhand High Court Justice Judiciary Stops Construction Nainital Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rashmika Mandanna To Sonal Chauhan To Rakul Preet Singh – 7 Pan-India Actresses Who’re Rocking The Stage

Rashmika Mandanna To Sonal Chauhan To Rakul Preet Singh – 7 Pan-India Actresses Who’re Rocking The Stage

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected