Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

HC Seeks Delhi Government Response On Cashless Medical Treatment To Retired DTC Staff

In the letter, the retired DTC employee sought direction to the authorities to provide free/ cashless medical facilities to the retired staff of the corporation. It said lieu of medical facilities, Rs 500 per month is being paid to the pensioners and thousands of retired DTC employees are facing problems with regard to their medical treatment.

The Delhi High Court sought the response of the city government on the issue of providing free or cashless medical facilities Representational Image/ Unsplash

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 6:55 pm

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the response of the city government on the issue of providing free or cashless medical facilities to retired employees of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad took cognisance of a letter written by a retired employee of DTC stating that medical facilities are being provided only to serving officials under the Delhi Government Employees Health Scheme (DGEHS) and not to pensioners.

The PIL committee of the high court had recommended treating the letter as a public interest litigation. The high court bench listed the matter for further hearing on January 17, 2023. The bench issued notices to the Delhi government, represented by standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi, and DTC and sought their response to the PIL.

In the letter, the retired DTC employee sought direction to the authorities to provide free/ cashless medical facilities to the retired staff of the corporation. It said lieu of medical facilities, Rs 500 per month is being paid to the pensioners and thousands of retired DTC employees are facing problems with regard to their medical treatment.

“If anyone suffers with serious illness, after retirement, then all earnings of the whole life will be gone at once,” the letter said, adding cashless medical treatment may be provided to pensioners in lieu of a monthly fixed medical allowance of Rs 500. The retired employee said his son was availing of CGHS facilities but he was unable to show him as dependent since the man was getting pension.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National HC Delhi Government Cashless Medical Treatment Retired DTC Staff Delhi Transport Corporation Public Interest Litigation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Saurabh Shukla: I’m Not Free From Fear, What You’re Calling Supernatural I Call It A Natural Phenomenon

Saurabh Shukla: I’m Not Free From Fear, What You’re Calling Supernatural I Call It A Natural Phenomenon

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC