Friday, Nov 11, 2022
HC Dismisses With Cost PIL Against Justice Chandrachud’s Appointment As CJI

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad termed the petition as a "publicity interest litigation".

Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 12:34 pm

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed with a cost of Rs 1 lakh a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the appointment of Justice D Y Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India.

The bench said the petition was filed only to gain publicity without there being any material.

Petitioner Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, who claimed to be the national president of an organisation named Gram Uday Foundation, challenged Justice Chandrachud’s appointment as the CJI alleging that it was against the Constitution.

Justice Chandrachud took oath as the 50th CJI on November 9.

Last week, the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition with a similar prayer.

-With PTI Input

