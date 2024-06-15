National

Hazaribagh Harmony: Ram Navami Flags Crafted by Muslims

Hazaribagh, a small town in Jharkhand, is known for its Ramnavami celebrations. This is the city where the first Ramnavami processon was taken out by a few Hindus. However, with the time, it became a matter of political contention. In 1989 for the first time the situation blew out of proportion leading to one of the most heinous riots in the city. Since then the streets of the city witnessed consecutive conflicts during Ramnavami celebrations. But people say the first flag of Ramnavami was designed by a Muslim tailor. Was there a history of communal harmony in Ramnavami in the early days ? What did actually change the situation ? This is the story of Hazaribagh’s Ramanavami, a history through the people’s lens.